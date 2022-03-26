Spire Wealth Management Acquires 809 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 955,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $20,634,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.