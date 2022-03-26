Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.90) to GBX 347 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.24).

SPI opened at GBX 246 ($3.24) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.44 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.96. The stock has a market cap of £986.75 million and a PE ratio of -103.54.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,202.61).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

