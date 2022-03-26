Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,253 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 25.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

