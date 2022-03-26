Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

