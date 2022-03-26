Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $60.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,362,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

