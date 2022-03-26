Sonar (PING) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Sonar (PING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $27,672.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

