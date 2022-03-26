SOMESING Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $123.62 million and $4.40 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

