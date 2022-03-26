Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.11) to GBX 1,442 ($18.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

