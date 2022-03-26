Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Up 284.0% in March

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 284.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMKG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

