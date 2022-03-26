Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Up 284.0% in March

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 284.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SMKG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Card Marketing Systems (SMKG)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.