SM Energy (NYSE:SM) VP Sells $365,070.30 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SM opened at $42.48 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 291,724 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

