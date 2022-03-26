SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 822.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SJMHY opened at $1.90 on Friday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

