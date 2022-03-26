Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.89 million and the highest is $16.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 207,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,545. The company has a market cap of $949.84 million, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

