Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $7.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 1,106,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,141. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.