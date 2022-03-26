Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Shares Up 6.8%

Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87. 3,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

