Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Shares Up 6.8%

Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87. 3,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SSIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSIC)
