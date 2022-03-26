Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,333. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

