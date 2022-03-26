Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. 5,597,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

