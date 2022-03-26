Signaturefd LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 105.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,186,658. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

