Signaturefd LLC Purchases 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.48. 1,129,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,560. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $310.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

