Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.28. 1,871,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

