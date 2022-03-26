Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,341,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 214,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 1,085,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

