Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sight Sciences traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 7575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGHT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

