Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

