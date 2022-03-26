Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Announces Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $42.57.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.