Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sientra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.41. 412,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

