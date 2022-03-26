Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.84.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.47 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

About Sienna Senior Living (Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.