Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.