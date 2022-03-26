Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($50.55) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSSAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shurgard Self Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

SSSAF opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

