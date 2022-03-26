Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 76.9%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. WEG has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
WEG Company Profile
