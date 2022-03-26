Short Interest in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Grows By 218.4%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Statera BioPharma by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Statera BioPharma by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAB opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. Statera BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

