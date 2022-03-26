Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 88.7%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,746. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

