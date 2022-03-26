Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Grows By 563.6%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGSOY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 22,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,479. SGS has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

