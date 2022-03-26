Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Increases By 744.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,500 shares, an increase of 744.3% from the February 28th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,532. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

