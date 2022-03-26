Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Increases By 744.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,500 shares, an increase of 744.3% from the February 28th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,532. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
