Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Decreases By 85.8%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 21,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Royale Energy (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

