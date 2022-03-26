Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 64.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

