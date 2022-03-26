Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 64.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.