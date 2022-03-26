Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Rises By 359.8%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PULM. StockNews.com downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $288,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

