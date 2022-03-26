Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Rises By 359.8%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $28.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PULM. StockNews.com downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
