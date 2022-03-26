Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Grows By 2,534.5%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 2,534.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PY. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period.

Shares of PY opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $46.17.

