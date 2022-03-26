Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Increases By 666.7%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.13.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

