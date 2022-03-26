Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Expands By 1,166.7%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 102.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,344 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at $101,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OEPW stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.