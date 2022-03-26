Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Declines By 97.9%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $$9.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Mercialys has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercialys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

