Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Rises By 300.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. Leatt has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

