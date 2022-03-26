Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Rises By 300.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. Leatt has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)
