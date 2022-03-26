Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Grows By 1,350.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADRNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
