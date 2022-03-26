Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Grows By 1,350.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADRNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

