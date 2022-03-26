Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 201.7%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

KMTUY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

