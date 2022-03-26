Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 4,900.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBCSY stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

