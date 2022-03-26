Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 4,900.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBCSY stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About KBC Group (Get Rating)
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.