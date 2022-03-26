Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Decreases By 79.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.