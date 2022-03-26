Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 1,905.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 1,905.4% from the February 28th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,037,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

COMT stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

