Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Rises By 255.5%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 255.5% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PID. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

