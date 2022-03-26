Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Drops By 98.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BSMQ opened at $24.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
