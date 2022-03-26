Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Decreases By 62.0%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,969,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 39,421,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.5 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

