Short Interest in Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Increases By 50,750.0%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 50,750.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Hire Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Hire Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

