Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 78.3%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HMMR remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236. Hammer Technology has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
