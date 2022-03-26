Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 78.3%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HMMR remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236. Hammer Technology has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.